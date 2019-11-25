Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Kerala Women Among 4 Killed as Speeding Bus hits Autorickshaw in Kochi

The accident occurred at the Bank Junction when the autorickshaw carrying the women heading to Angamaly town was reportedly hit from behind.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Kerala Women Among 4 Killed as Speeding Bus hits Autorickshaw in Kochi
Representative image.

Kochi: Four people including three women were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding private bus in nearby Angamaly on Monday, police said.

The auto driver also died on the spot, police added. The accident occurred at the Bank Junction when the autorickshaw carrying the women heading to Angamaly town was reportedly hit from behind.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local people had a tough time in carrying out the rescue operation as the mangled remains of the autorickshaw was lying almost beneath the bus.

The bodies could be taken out only after the bus was removed using a crane.

Bodies of the victims have been shifted to a government hospital in Angamaly, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram