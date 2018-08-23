Three Killed, 10 Injured as SUV Tyre Bursts on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway

Three Bengaluru-based youths were killed and 10 others injured in an accident on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway when one of the tyres of the SUV in which they were travelling burst, police said on Thursday.The accident occurred at Thigalarapalya in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district on Wednesday when the SUV's rear tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle which flipped several times before coming to a halt, they said.All the 13 people in the car were travelling to Nagamangala in Mandya district on a road trip, police said. Harish Rao, Ujwal and Rakshan, in their early 20s, have been identified among dead, police said, adding that the others who had suffered injuries, including fractures, are out of danger.Police rushed to the help of the victims after being informed by a passerby and called for ambulances and drove them to a private hospital.Three of them were declared brought dead by the hospital, police said.