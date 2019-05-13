English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed, 14 Injured in Road Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway in UP
The accident happened near Tigai village last evening when the occupants of the car were returning to Delhi from a wedding in the district.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Muzaffarnagar: Three people were killed and 14 injured in a collision between a car and a state-run bus on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Monday.
The accident happened near Tigai village last evening when the occupants of the car were returning to Delhi from a wedding in the district, Khatoli police station SHO Harsharan Sharma said. He identified those dead in the accident as Harpal Singh (30), Surjit (23) and Rakesh (28). The injured have been admitted to an area hospital.
Villagers angry over the accident blocked the highway and damaged the roadways bus, following which police rushed to the spot and pacified them. The driver of the bus, which was on its way to Rishikesh, escaped. A case has been registered.
