Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Three Killed, 14 Injured in Road Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway in UP

The accident happened near Tigai village last evening when the occupants of the car were returning to Delhi from a wedding in the district.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Killed, 14 Injured in Road Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway in UP
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Three people were killed and 14 injured in a collision between a car and a state-run bus on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Monday.

The accident happened near Tigai village last evening when the occupants of the car were returning to Delhi from a wedding in the district, Khatoli police station SHO Harsharan Sharma said. He identified those dead in the accident as Harpal Singh (30), Surjit (23) and Rakesh (28). The injured have been admitted to an area hospital.

Villagers angry over the accident blocked the highway and damaged the roadways bus, following which police rushed to the spot and pacified them. The driver of the bus, which was on its way to Rishikesh, escaped. A case has been registered.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram