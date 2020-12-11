News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Three Killed, 4 Injured as Car Overturns Due to 'Over-speeding' in MP's Rajgarh

Representative image.

The accident took place near Dhaturia village on the Jirapur-Machalpur road on late Thursday night, around 42km from the district headquarters.

Three persons, two of them teenagers, were killed and four others injured when their car overturned while returning home in Rajgarh district after taking part in a marriage function, a police official said on Friday. The accident took place near Dhaturia village on the Jirapur-Machalpur road on late Thursday night, around 42km from the district headquarters, Jirapur police station in-charge Ramakant Upadhyay said.

All victims were returning to their village Sadalpur after attending a marriage function, he said, adding prima facie it appears the incident took place due to over-speeding. The deceased were identified as Roshan Dangi (35), Omprakash Sharma (18) and Hariom Dangi (16), the police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Jhalawar town in neighbouring Rajasthan, they added.


