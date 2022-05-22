CHANGE LANGUAGE
Three Killed, 6 Injured in Lightning Strike in UP
1-MIN READ

Three Killed, 6 Injured in Lightning Strike in UP

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Hasanpur Sudheer Kumar said the family of all the victims will be given Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance. (Representational Image)

The incident occurred on Saturday when some labourers were cutting trees

Three people were killed and six injured when lightning struck them in Kaneta village here, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday when some labourers were cutting trees, they said, adding the injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The dead included Rifaqat (55), Premchandr (23) and Rajendra (30), police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Hasanpur Sudheer Kumar said the family of all the victims will be given Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance.

first published:May 22, 2022, 14:40 IST