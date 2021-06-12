Three Killed After Alto Rams Into Lorry In Patna

Three people died and two others were injured after an Alto car rammed into a lorry carrying gas in Patna late on Friday night. Both the injured persons were admitted to a nearby nursing home where they are said to be in a critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Rohit, Prince, and Shoaib, whereas Harsh and Aayansh are undergoing treatment. All of the victims were the residents of Phulwari Sharif.

According to police, the accident took place near the Patna AIIMS road where the lorry was coming from Khagaul and Alto was on its way to Naubatpur. Suddenly, the car lost its balance and struck hard into the lorry. Prince and Rohit died on the spot while Shoaib succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Phulwari Sharif Police arrived on the spot and admitted everyone to a private nursing home. After identifying the victims, the police informed their family members who immediately reached the medical facility.

According to witnesses, the collision was so intense that it completely destroyed Alto. The car driver and the passenger on the front seat died on the spot. The three on the backseat sustained severe injuries with one of them later dying at the hospital.

After the news spread, Phulwari Sharif MLA Gopal Ravidas reached the hospital to meet the injured and the family members of the victims. After the meeting, the MLA said the state government will help the grieving families according to the existing rules. He also sought Rs 10 lakh each compensation for the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

Ravidas informed that he has talked to the district magistrate to facilitate the desired compensation. The Phulwari Sharif MLA said proper treatment is needed to be provided to Harsh and Aayansh who are in critical condition.

