An initiative by &
1-min read

Three Killed After Boiler Explodes During Mid-day Meal Preparation in Bihar's Champaran

The incident took place when the boiler of the plant of an NGO at Bangra Nagar panchayat area exploded while workers were preparing mid-day meal to be supplied to schools.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Three Killed After Boiler Explodes During Mid-day Meal Preparation in Bihar's Champaran
(Image only for representational purpose)

Motihari: Three persons were killed and as many injured after the boiler of a plant exploded in Bihar's East Champaran district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the boiler of the plant of an NGO at Bangra Nagar panchayat area exploded while workers were preparing mid-day meal to be supplied to schools, Sugauli Police Station SHO, Rohit Kumar, said.

Sugauli Circle Officer (CO), Gyan Prakash, said the NGO was engaged in supplying mid-day meal in government schools of the block, after preparing the food at its

centralised cooking plant.

The injured persons have been admitted to the local primary health centre, Prakash said, adding, one of them was later referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem at Motihari Sadar Hospital.

