Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Killed After Naxals Blow up Oil Tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

The incident took place around 10 am between Kosronda and Tumapal villages when the diesel-laden tanker was engaged in rail track laying work in Rowghat area.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Killed After Naxals Blow up Oil Tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Representative Image.
Loading...

Raipur: Three people were killed when Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am between Kosronda and Tumapal villages when the diesel-laden tanker was engaged in rail track laying work in Rowghat area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha told PTI.

The tanker had left from Tumapal camp of the Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), to provide fuel to the construction vehicles engaged in Dallirajhra-Rowghat railway project work.

When it reached near Patkalbeda village, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Maoists denoted a powerful IED and blew up the vehicle, killing its three occupants on the spot, another police official said.

The deceased were identified as drivers Rakesh Kodopi (24), native of neighbouring Kondagaon district, and Duneshwar Singh (24) (from Madhya Pradesh), and helper Ajay Kumar Salaam (23) (hailing from Rowghat in Kanker), he said.

The tanker belonged to a private firm - KR Infrastructure Construction Company which is engaged in the rail track laying work, he said.

On getting information about the incident, Kanker Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv along with other security personnel rushed to the spot.

Besides, teams of the SSB from Tumapal and Kosronda camps also launched search operations in the area to trace the culprits, the official said.

Maoists have been opposing the project since its inception and executed several attacks in the past, fearing that construction of the rail route will speed up development works in Bastar, thereby uprooting them from the region, he added.

Construction is currently underway for the 235-km-long Dallirajhra-Rowghat-Jagdalpur broad-gauge railway project, that would facilitate transporation of iron-ore extracted from the area, considered to be under the influence of Naxalites in north Bastar region.

Besides, it will provide a transportation facility to the people in the Naxal hotbed. Work on the first phase of 95-km-long track from Dallirajhara to Rowghat is in rapid progress. The operation of passenger train on this route has been started upto Kevti village, which is around 42 km away from Dallirajhra station.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram