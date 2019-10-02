English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed after Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall in UP's Mohanganj Area
25-year-old woman, Madhuri, her two sons Aryan (6) and Arush (4) died and one other was injured after a portion of a wall at their residence in Mohanganj area collapsed due to heavy rainfall.
For Representation
Amethi: A 25-year-old woman and her two minor sons died after a portion of a wall at their residence in Mohanganj area collapsed on Wednesday following heavy rains, police said.
Madhuri, her two sons Aryan (6) and Arush (4), and one other were injured in the incident, Tiloi SDM Sunil Trivedi said. All the injured persons were rushed to a community health centre, where Madhuri and her two sons were declared brought dead by doctors, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs 30,000 On Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Written Update: Rashami, Devoleena, Koena Nominated in First Eviction
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to Come Together for Sooryavanshi's Climax Scene
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police