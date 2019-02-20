English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed as Audi Car Collides with Dumper in Delhi's Rohini
Locals said the driver of the commercial vehicle failed to control it. Two cranes were used to remove the dumper.
Three Killed in Audi Car-Dumper Collision in Delhi Near ESI Hospital. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Three people, including two women were killed and a four-year-old was seriously injured on Tuesday night when an Audi car collided with a speeding dumper near ESI hospital on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector-15.
Locals said the driver of the commercial vehicle failed to control it. Two cranes were used to remove the dumper. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, according to a report.
According to an ANI report, a case has been registered.
Delhi: Three dead in a collision between an Audi car & a dumper near ESI Hospital on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector-15, last night. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/BKs20xYEqH— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
