Three Killed as Audi Car Collides with Dumper in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi: Three dead in a collision between an Audi car & a dumper near ESI Hospital on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector-15, last night. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/BKs20xYEqH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

Three people, including two women were killed and a four-year-old was seriously injured on Tuesday night when an Audi car collided with a speeding dumper near ESI hospital on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector-15.Locals said the driver of the commercial vehicle failed to control it. Two cranes were used to remove the dumper. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, according to a report.According to an ANI report, a case has been registered.