Three Killed as Flour Mill Explodes during Trial at Shop in UP

Three people were killed after a flour mill exploded at a shop in Pharendra town here on Friday, police said. The explosion took place when a trial of the flour mill was being conducted at the shop under Pharendra police station area for a customer, they said.

Overheating of the machine of the mobile flour mill led to the explosion, Additional Superintendent of Police Nivesh Katiyar said. A shop worker, Diwakar, died on the spot. Two customers, Akhilesh and Dipak, both residents of Kushinagar district, succumbed to injuries at the Gorakhpur medical college, he said.

All of them were aged between 25 and 30, he said.