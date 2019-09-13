Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
Three Killed as House Collapses Following Heavy Rains in Punjab's Pathankot

A 40-year-old woman and her two children, aged 13 and 10, were killed while four other family members were injured and hospitalised after the roof of their house collapsed beacuse of heavy rain in Kalihari village in Sujanpur.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Representative Image.
Chandigarh: A woman and her two minor children were killed while four other family members were injured when the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rains in a village in Punjab's Pathankot district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the family was sleeping in their house, a police official said. The 40-year-old woman and her two children, aged 13 and 10, died in the incident while four other family members were injured, Sujanpur's SHO, Inspector Ashwani Kumar said over phone.

The incident took place in Kalihari village in Sujanpur, he said, adding the injured were hospitalised.

