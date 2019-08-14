Three Killed by Speeding Seemanchal Express in Bihar's Katihar
The Deputy Superintendent of Police said that friends, who were accompanying the deceased, recovered the mutilated bodies of two while one body was fished out from the Kosi river with the help of divers.
Representative image.
Katihar: Three persons were killed after they were knocked down by a speeding train on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place when they were crossing the railway tracks near Lal pul (bridge), five km away from Katihar railway station.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shahjahan (22), Samshul (23) and Shahabuddin (15), police sources said.
Shahjahan and Samshul hailed from Kodha while Shahabuddin belonged to Ghuski village in the Katihar district.
"Three persons were hit by the Seemanchal Express which was coming from Delhi," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rail) Upendra Kumar said.
Friends, who were accompanying the deceased, recovered the mutilated bodies of two while one body was fished out from the Kosi river with the help of divers, Kumar said adding that a man had fallen into the river after being hit by the train.
Police are investigating the matter, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More
- Vijay Gifts Customised Bigil Gold Rings to Crew Members on the Last Day of Shoot
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Releasing August 14: Zombie 'Infection' Mode to Headline Update