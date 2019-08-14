Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Killed by Speeding Seemanchal Express in Bihar's Katihar

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said that friends, who were accompanying the deceased, recovered the mutilated bodies of two while one body was fished out from the Kosi river with the help of divers.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Three Killed by Speeding Seemanchal Express in Bihar's Katihar
Representative image.
Katihar: Three persons were killed after they were knocked down by a speeding train on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when they were crossing the railway tracks near Lal pul (bridge), five km away from Katihar railway station.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shahjahan (22), Samshul (23) and Shahabuddin (15), police sources said.

Shahjahan and Samshul hailed from Kodha while Shahabuddin belonged to Ghuski village in the Katihar district.

"Three persons were hit by the Seemanchal Express which was coming from Delhi," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rail) Upendra Kumar said.

Friends, who were accompanying the deceased, recovered the mutilated bodies of two while one body was fished out from the Kosi river with the help of divers, Kumar said adding that a man had fallen into the river after being hit by the train.

Police are investigating the matter, he said.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

