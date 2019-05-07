English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed, Five Injured in a Crash in Ramban District of J&K
Three people died and five were injured in a vehicle crash near Seenbatti along the Pogal-Paristan road, the injured are admitted to the hospital, the police official said.
Image for representational purposes only (File Photo/Reuters)
Banihal Three persons were killed and five others injured when a private vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a 200 feet gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place on Monday night, near Seenbatti along the Pogal-Paristan road, about 25 km from Ramban, a police official said.
He said the vehicle was going towards Seenbatti and fell into the gorge after its driver lost control over it while navigating a blind curve.
A rescue operation was immediately launched and three persons--Milap Singh (55), Keshu Ram (44) and Raju Singh (24) -- were found dead.
The official said the injured, Reyaz Ahmad (driver), Kalyan Singh, Kartar Singh, Flower Singh and Hari Om were admitted to the Ramban District Hospital after initial treatment at the Public Health Centre in Ukhral.
