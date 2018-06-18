GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Three Killed, Five Injured As Gang War Breaks Out in Delhi's Burari

Police said two passers-by and one gang member were killed.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 1:03 PM IST
Three Killed, Five Injured As Gang War Breaks Out in Delhi's Burari
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: Three people were killed and five injured after a gang war broke out between members of the Gogi and Tillu gangs in north Delhi’s Burari area on Monday.

Police said two passers-by and one gang member were killed.

Further details are awaited.

