Three Killed, Five Injured As Gang War Breaks Out in Delhi's Burari
Police said two passers-by and one gang member were killed.
New Delhi: Three people were killed and five injured after a gang war broke out between members of the Gogi and Tillu gangs in north Delhi’s Burari area on Monday.
Further details are awaited.
