Three Killed in Firing at Gymnastics Hall of College in Haryana's Rohtak

Three persons were killed and a few others injured in a firing incident in the gymnastics hall of a private college in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday evening, police said. Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they said.

"Three have died and some are under treatment. We have formed teams which are gathering more information about the incident. As of now, there is no clarity on who opened fire," Rohtak's Superintendent of Police, Rahul Sharma, said.

The identity of the deceased and the injured were being verified. The njured included a 3-year-old, he said.