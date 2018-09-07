English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed in Firing Between Two Groups in UP's Shahjahanpur
The incident happened at the Aawas Vikas Colony when an altercation broke out between two groups around 8:30 pm.
Lucknow: Three people were shot dead in a firing between two groups in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, police said.
The incident happened at the Aawas Vikas Colony around 8:30 p.m., police said, adding the firing took place after an altercation between two groups near the Kallu Miyan's Dargah.
As the firing stopped, four people were seen bleeding profusely. Two brothers identified as Israr and Imran died on the spot while another youth, Musheer, died later, police added.
Another youth Rahul aka Sonu was critically injured. He is being treated at a local medical facility.
Musheer is relative of the district Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Tanveer Khan.
Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chenappa said additional police force has been deployed at the spot and a probe is under way to find the reason behind the killings.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
