Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Three Killed, Seven Injured as Vehicle Falls into Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 am when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
Three Killed, Seven Injured as Vehicle Falls into Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Representative image.

Jammu: Three persons were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when a truck carrying a nomadic family skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.

The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 am when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said.

Three persons including a girl were found dead while seven others -- three men, a woman and three children -- were injured and taken to hospital, the official said, adding the condition of the injured was stated to be "serious".

