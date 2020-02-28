Three Killed, Several Injured in Boiler Blast in Haryana's Ballabhgarh
Many were trapped when the boiler burst and a huge ball of fire rose, making the rescue operations difficult. The blast victims, suffering extensive burns, in the accident were admitted to nearby hospitals.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Chandigarh: At least three workers were killed and more than 20 injured in a boiler explosion in a chemical factory in Haryana'a Ballabhgarh on Friday, police said.
The blast damaged and put on fire nearby three industrial units also. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
