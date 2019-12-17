English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Killed, Two Dead as Train Runs over People in Delhi
Chief PRO of Northern Railway said the incident took place around 7.40 pm and the injured were rushed to a hospital.
New Delhi: At least three people were killed and two injured when they were run over by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge here on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.
Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the incident took place around 7.40 pm and the injured were rushed to a hospital.
