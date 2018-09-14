Three Killed, Two Missing as Flash Floods Lash Arunachal Pradesh

Flash floods triggered by a cloud burst claimed at least three lives while two persons were missing in the Arunachal Pradesh capital on Friday, police said.Search and rescue operations are on to trace the missing duo, while two persons rescued are undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.The body of a minor boy was retrieved from the Papu Nallah area, while body of another person was found in the Nirjulil area, police said. A woman from the Donyi Polo area, who was rescued with multiple fractures, succumbed to her injuries at the RK Mission Hospital here.Twenty-six houses have been washed away while over 60 were fully or partially damaged at affected sites such as Modirijo, the Donyi Polo area, Chandra Nagar, Lobi, GSS Police colony, Press colony, said Prince Dhawan, Itanagar deputy commissioner.The approach road to Modirijo was completely washed away, while half of a culvert in the Donyi polo area was reported to be damaged. A few cars and bikes were also reportedly swept away by the floods.Chief minister Pema Khandu has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He announced immediate release of ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of those injured.Assuring all possible support from the government, Khandu directed the district administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation. The chief minister directed chief secretary Satya Gopal to personally oversee the rescue operation and shift the people from vulnerable areas to safer places.Five teams from the National Disaster Response Force and four from the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed, officials said.Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso was personally supervising the rescue operation and has directed the district administration to arrange blankets and other essentials for the affected people. The administration has set up two relief camps at Modirijo government primary school and Donyi Polo government primary school, officials said. The most affected areas include Modirijo, the Donyi Polo area, Lobby, Chandranagar and Chimpu, they said.The land protection wall of several streams and rivulets in the state capital has been badly damaged following the floods. Public Health Engineering Department sources said water tanks at Poma and Itanagar were badly damaged, causing disruption in water supply.Minor repair works on tanks could be completed within two days, while major repair works would take several days, they said. Meanwhile, reports reaching from districts said of landslides in Potin to Pangin portion of NH-13 near Aalo-Bam-Pusi-Doke-Tirbin in West Siang district, Hoj-Potin in Papum Pare district and in some other parts of the state.