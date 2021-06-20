CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Three Labourers Killed, Five Others Injured in Building Collapse Incident in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Representational image.

Relief and rescue operation at the site is on and debris removal work is being carried, the officer said.

Three labourers were killed and five others injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. Eight labourers were trapped under the debris of the building which collapsed in the Ganga Shahar police station area, ASP Shailendra Singh said, adding three of them died while being rushed to hospital.

He said that other injured persons are being treated at PBM Hospital in the city. Relief and rescue operation at the site is on and debris removal work is being carried, the officer said.

first published:June 20, 2021, 23:07 IST