Home » News » India » Three Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed in Kashmir's Shopian
1-MIN READ

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed in Kashmir's Shopian

IANS

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 09:15 IST

Srinagar, India

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces (Representative Image: IANS)

The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in that the Munjh Marg area

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols recovered," the J&K Police quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

