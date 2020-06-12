Three Lawyers Quit as Andhra Pradesh Govt Pleaders in HC amid Series of Setbacks

Three lawyers resigned as Andhra Pradesh government pleaders in the state High Court on Thursday and their replacements were also announced.

Penumaka Venkat Rao, Gaddam Satish Babu and Habeen Sheik submitted their resignations.

It was not clear if they resigned on their own or the government asked them to put in their papers.

Their resignations came in the wake of a series of setbacks faced by the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy state government in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

There has been criticism of the legal team of the government for failing to effectively defend the government's action on various issues.

Meanwhile, the government appointed Sumathi, Vaddiboyana Sujatha and Kiran Tirumalasetti as the new government pleaders in the high court.

According to a Government Order, they were appointed in consultation with the Advocate General.

