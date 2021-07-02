Top LeT Commander Among 5 Militants, Army Jawan Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama

At least five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including their district commander Nishaz Lone, were on Friday gunned down during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. However, an Army jawan was also killed during the exchange of fire.

The other militants were identified as Danish Manzoor and Amir Wagay from Pulwama, Mehran from Srinagar and Rehan from Pakistan. The presence of a Pakistani militant in the encounter was confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

Kumar said the operation was a “big success" for the forces.

(with inputs from PTI)

