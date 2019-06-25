SS Ahluwalia-Led BJP Team Submits Report to Amit Shah on Bhatpara Violence
Clashes were reported between the members of the saffron party and the police last week in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district after BJP MP Arjun Singh took out a procession with the bodies of two persons killed there.
BJP MP SS Ahluwalia with his team meets family members of a party worker killed during the recent violence, at Bhatpara on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The three-member delegation, led by former Union minister and MP SS Ahluwalia, on Tuesday submitted their report on violence in Bengal's Bhatpara to party president and Union home minister Amit Shah.
Stepping up protests over the incident, the saffron party had organised marches in several parts of West Bengal during the day.
"Our party leadership has named three-member delegation led by our MP from Bengal SS Ahluwalia that will visit Bhatpara. He will be accompanied by MP Satya Pal Singh and BD Ram. Other state leaders will also accompany them," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia had said before the delegation's visit.
On Saturday, moments after the three-member BJP delegation left the area, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by the TMC, engaged in a pitched battle as both sides hurled country-made bombs and stones at each other. Several persons were injured in the incident.
A huge police contingent led by Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma conducted route march as part of the area domination exercise. "The situation is completely under control. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Verma said.
