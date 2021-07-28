3 Members of Bihar Family Die After Eating Fish Curry For Dinner

Three members of a family died on Tuesday, while another person is in a hospital after having fish curry for dinner in Bihar’s Chapra. The incident occurred in Sadharwara village under the limits of the Dariapur police station area. On Monday evening, Subhash Rai, 50, had cooked fish curry which was consumed by his two sons Balaji Rai (18) and Mithilesh Rai (22), and his nephew Viraj Rai (5). Their health deteriorated within a few hours after eating the fish. While Balaji and Viraj died at home, Subhash lost his life during treatment in a hospital. Currently, Mithilesh is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in Patna.

The police visited Subhash’s home and inspected the spot in the courtyard where the food was prepared. The police seized the fish curry and sent it for forensic examination. Cops have also sent the bodies to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for postmortem, the report of which is awaited.

It is being doubted that all three of them died due to food poisoning. The police, however, maintained that nothing can be said without the postmortem report and forensic report of the leftover fish curry. The police said that all possible angles will be investigated in detail.

The whole area is in a state of shock after the incident. Neighbours and family members claimed all three of them were healthy and behaving normally before having their dinner.

