Three Members of Family Killed after Car Crashes into Bus in Rajasthan
The victims were returning to Sriganganagar from Padampur after attending a function when the collision took place near Tattarsar village.
Image for Representation.
Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed when their car collided with a bus head-on in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Tuesday, the police said.
The accident took place near Tattarsar village. The victims was returning to Sriganganagar from Padampur, after attending a function.
They got killed on the spot, Chunawadh SHO, Parmeshwar Suthar said.
The deceased were identified as Satya Chawla (58), her son Simar Gopal (34) and grandson Saksham (12). The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, he added.
