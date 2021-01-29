Three Members of Hindu Outfit Collecting Funds for Ayodhya Ram Temple Attacked in Bengaluru

Three workers of a Hindu outfit were attacked on Friday while they were trying to collect funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The workers said they had gone on their fund collection drive to Gurappanapalya in their vehicle that bore posters of Lord Rama, and had stopped to get fuel when they were attacked by some men.

One of them said they were stopped by four to five locals along the road, and a war of words erupted, which soon flared up and led to stone pelting. The situation was quickly brought under control after other local residents intervened.

"We have been doing door to door fund collection campaign for about 15 days now. Our workers were injured in this incident, we have filed a police complaint," Said V Sudarshan, general secretary of BJPs Bangalore South unit.

The police has filed an FIR against 40-50 unknown persons for threatening the workers. The FIR lists criminal intimidation, promoting religious disharmony, unlawful assembly and rioting among other offences against them. The incident happened around 12.20 on Friday afternoon.

"We have told the police that if they don't arrest the culprits in 24 hours we will do a dharna before the police station. We have been able to identify them, since our own government is in power we are confident they will arrest the culprits," Sudarshan said.

The Ram temple will be built in three to three and a half years, and is expected to cost around Rs 1100 crore. While the main temple will be built for Rs 300-400 crore, the expenditure on the development of the entire 70 acre land there will exceed ₹1,100 crore, the temple trust has said. The high amount has led to a massive fund collection exercise around the country.