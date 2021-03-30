Three Men Consume Sanitiser After Not Getting Liquor on Holi in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Two Die

Three men in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district consumed sanitiser after not getting liquor due to Covid-19 related restrictions imposed by local administration. Of these, two men died, while the third person is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a Gwalior-based hospital.

The incident took place on Monday when one Rinku Lodhi, a native of village Charthar, had brought two bottles of sanitisers with him to party with his relatives named Sanju and Amit.

All three of them consumed the sanitiser with water and then returned to their homes. Upon reaching to their places, they consumed the sanitiser again.

At around midnight, Rinku’s condition deteriorated and was taken to a nearby district hospital. He died during treatment.

Other two were also taken to Gwalior for treatment, one of them named Amit also died. The third person named Sanju was critical and undergoing treatment, said police.

Administration in Madhya Pradesh had ordered closure of all liquor shops on Sunday and Monday (Holi) to avoid any untoward incident amid Covid-19 scare.