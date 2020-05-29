Three Men Gang-rape 17-year-old Girl, Film Act in Muzaffarnagar

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men who also recorded a video of the act at Bhohrahedi village under Bhopa police station in the district, police said Friday.

SHO Sanjive Kumar said the police registered a case against three men who were on the run and added that the girl was sent for medical examination.

According to a complaint lodged with the police by the victim's father, the girl had gone near the fields to relieve herself where the three accused picked her up. She was then raped by them who also recorded a video of the act.

She was has threatened by the accused to face dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. The incident came to light when victim returned to home, the SHO said.

In another incident, a man attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl when she went out to get drinking water from a handpump in Miranpur town in the district on Thursday.

He took the child to his house and tried to rape her, but she shouted for help and the accused ran away.