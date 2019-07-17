Three Men in Greater Noida Beat Cow to Death for Eating Crops, Arrested

Noida (UP): Three members of a family were arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a cow which had damaged crops at their farm in Greater Noida, police said.

The cow was beaten with wooden rods by the trio on Monday night at the farm in Accheja Buzurg village under Dankaur police station limits, they said.

"The stray cow, which was in a weak health condition, had got into their farm and ate crops. They hit her with wooden logs and she succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after which a complaint was made by the villagers against the accused and an FIR registered," a police spokesperson said.

The accused have been identified as Zafar, his brother Akbar and son Zulfiqar, the police said, adding a case of cruelty against animal has been lodged against them. The police also clarified that it was not a case of cow slaughter and that the animal was not shot as was being rumoured. ​