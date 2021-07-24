Three Men in UP Get Life Sentence in Six-Year-Old Murder Case

A local court in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh awarded life imprisonment to three men in a six-year-old murder case. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Kumar Chaurasia also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on convicts Raju Mishra, Dipu Mishra and Gilkani Mishra. The case is related to the killing of Harishankar Mishra on May 27, 2015 in Chichni village under Asothar police limits.

As proved in the court, the three convicts killed Harishankar by attacking him with an axe and spear due to an old rivalry. Harishankar’s wife Lilavati, who fought the legal battle for more than six years, after the judgment said that she has finally got justice. All the three convicts, who were out on bail from the High Court, were taken to jail after the judgment.

Harishankar was a farmer by profession and the sole breadwinner of his family. On May 27, 2015, he was returning home carrying a stack of chaff on his bicycle. He was stopped on the way by Raju, Dipu and Gilkani at around 7:30 am. All the three men were armed with an axe, spear and stick.

They brutally attacked Harishankar with the deadly weapons leaving him critically injured. When Harishankar’s relatives found him, they immediately rushed him to the local Primary Health Centre in Asothar. Unfortunately, doctors declared Harishankar dead, leaving his wife and relatives in a state of shock.

However, Lilavati decided to bring the three men to justice and registered a complaint against them at Asothar police station. Authorities filed a charge sheet in the court, but Lilavati knew she had a tough time ahead. District government prosecutor Sahdev Gupta and assistant prosecutor Kalpana Devi over the years presented all the evidence and witnesses related to the case before the court.

After hearing arguments of both the sides and assessing all the evidence, the judge this week finally sentenced Raju, Dipu and Gilkani to life imprisonment, and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.

