Three Men in UP's Unnao Molest Woman, The Video Goes Viral

In a deeply disturbing incident, a video has gone viral in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao - which has attracted unwanted attention due to crimes against women in the recent past - in which three men can be seen molesting a woman in a forested area.The woman was taken from her home to a secluded area in order to molest her.The Gangaghat Police are on a manhunt for the three accused."A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them," said Anoop Singh, Superintendent of Police, North Unnao.The investigation is underway.Last month, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Unnao.In April, a 16-year-old girl from Unnao had accused a BJP lawmaker of raping her about a year ago.The case came to light when the victim tried to immolate herself outside the chief minister Yogi Adityanath's house, but the police registered a case against Kuldeep Singh Sengar only when a decision was taken to transfer the probe to the CBI.