Auto Driver, Two Men Abduct and Gangrape Woman Passenger Way to Noida Home

Three men gang-raped a 30-year-old woman at the Ghaziabad-Hapur border, police said. The victim had hired an auto at Ghaziabad to reach her home in Noida, but was abducted and raped by the men, said the FIR filed in the early hours of Thursday.

Hapur SP Neeraj Jadaun told the Indian Express that the women approached the Masuri police station at around 3 am on Thursday alleging gangrape. “Senior police officials reached the spot and an FIR was filed. Within the next few hours, the victim’s medical examination was carried out. We are tracing the accused,” he said.

Police said the woman works at a mall and had hired the auto between 8.30 and 9 pm on Wednesday for a short distance. After that, she switched to a shared auto which already had a man sitting inside.

Another man got in the auto after some time and then the auto driver drove them to a desolate location despite her raising an objection. The victim said she was raped between 10-11 pm. She approached the nearest police station in Ghaziabad around 11.30 pm.

“The spot where the alleged incident occurred is five metres inside the Hapur jurisdiction and, hence, the FIR was filed with Hapur Police. Teams have been formed to investigate the incident,” Jadaun said.

An FIR under IPC Section 376 (D) (gangrape) has been filed against the accused and police are obtaining footage from CCTVs on the Ghaziabad-Hapur stretch.