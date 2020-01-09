Three Men Inspired by ISIS Held, They Planned Terror Strike in NCR or UP: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested three men on Thursday who were inspired by ISIS and planning terror strike in the National Capital Region or Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, they said.

The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.