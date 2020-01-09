English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Three Men Inspired by ISIS Held, They Planned Terror Strike in NCR or UP: Delhi Police
The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, the police said.
(Image for representation only)
New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested three men on Thursday who were inspired by ISIS and planning terror strike in the National Capital Region or Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, they said.
The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.
-
