Three Men Lose Job Abroad After Testing Covid Positive, Kidnap Travel Agent After He Refuses Refund

A shocking incident has been reported from Dombivli, near Mumbai, where three youths kidnapped a 65-year-old man. The accused were demanding Rs 5 lakh to release the old man.

However, the police managed to reach the kidnappers through the location of their mobile numbers and got the man back from the clutches of the kidnappers.

65-year-old Subhashish Banerji lives in Dombivli where he works as an agent who sends people abroad in search of jobs.

Few days ago, one Manjit Yadav had given him Rs 3 lakh to send him and two others to abroad for getting jobs in shipping business. Banerji searched for jobs for these youths in the shipping industry in Sri Lanka and got their visas ready. He spent the amount on getting a visa and other things which Manjit had given to him. The dates for these youths to travel to Sri Lanka and join their job got fixed.

However, the three youths were tested positive and all the three were quarantined.

After spending 15 days in quarantine, the ticket and the visa expired and the three couldn’t travel to Sri Lanka. Manjeet started putting pressure on Subhashish Banerji to return the money to these youths.

The agent said that he has spent all the money given to him on securing travel documents including visa and tickets for them. Despite knowing everything, Manjit was not ready to accept the thing.

He plotted the kidnap with his two friends Dhananjay Yadav and Somprakash Yadav. The three people kidnapped the agent and called his wife and demanded Rs 5 lakh to release him. They said that if she failed to pay this amount her husband would be killed.

The worried wife contacted the local police and informed them about all these things. In the meantime, some money was transferred into the accounts of the kidnappers. Police knew about these accounts. Meanwhile, the police started locating their mobile network and with the help of other techniques, they managed to trace the exact location of the kidnappers.

Police came to know that the kidnappers had kept Subhashish Banerji in a hotel near Gorai in Nalasopara. Police raided the hotel and freed Subhashish Banerji from the kidnappers. The three kidnappers were from Uttar Pradesh and were living in Dombivali. Police is trying to find out if they have any history of crimes.

