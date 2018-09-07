English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Men Lynched in Bihar After They Enter School to ‘Kidnap’ Class V Girl
The three men had gone to Narayan Peepar middle school in the afternoon and had asked the principal about the girl while she was taking a class.
The three men had gone to Narayan Peepar middle school in the afternoon and had asked the principal about the girl while she was taking a class.
Three persons with criminal backgrounds were lynched by a mob in Begusarai district on Friday when they allegedly tried to kidnap a Class V girl student from a school campus.
The men had gone to Narayan Peepar middle school in the afternoon and had asked the principal about the girl while she was taking a class.
When the principal said she was absent, they alleged threatened her at gunpoint. The panicked students ran out of the building and raised an alarm, following which locals stormed into the school and started beating the three men.
The villagers dragged the men out of the school and hit them with rods and sticks. Some allegedly also hit smothered the heads of the three with stones, which caused their death.
Talking to News18, Manjhaul DSP Suryadev Singh said an FIR would be lodged against unknown persons. He confirmed that all three - Bauna Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Hira Singh - had various cases registered against them.
Principal Nima Kumari said she was taking her class when the miscreants entered into the classroom. "They though I am pretending when I said the girl they are looking for has not turned up. One of them pointed revolver to my head. I was so feared that I collapsed. We should thank the children who helped by informing the local villagers", she added.
In a similar incident of mob lynching, three persons were attacked on suspicion of being thieves at a village in neighbouring Jharkhand on Wednesday in which one died on the spot and the other two are battling for life in a hospital.
In a similar incident of mob lynching, three persons were attacked on suspicion of being thieves at a village in neighbouring Jharkhand on Wednesday in which one died on the spot and the other two are battling for life in a hospital.
