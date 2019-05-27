Take the pledge to vote

»
Three Men Rape Deaf and Mute Minor in UP's Rampur, 2 Arrested After Video Surfaces on Social Media

The incident came to light after the accused, who belong to the same village, uploaded the video of the act on social media.

Updated:May 27, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Rampur, UP: A deaf and mute 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men who also filmed the act on May 23 in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light after the accused, who belong to the same village, uploaded the video on social media, police said.

Two accused were arrested after an FIR was filed, while one accused is absconding.

Police officials said investigation is on and efforts are underway to nab the third accused.

