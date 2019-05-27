Three Men Rape Deaf and Mute Minor in UP's Rampur, 2 Arrested After Video Surfaces on Social Media

: A deaf and mute 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men who also filmed the act on May 23 in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.The incident came to light after the accused, who belong to the same village, uploaded the video on social media, police said.Two accused were arrested after an FIR was filed, while one accused is absconding.Police officials said investigation is on and efforts are underway to nab the third accused.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)