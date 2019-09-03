Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Men Thrashed in UP After Being Mistaken as Child lifters; Mob Hurls Brickbats at Police in Bahraich

In one of the incidents at a Bahraich village, an irate mob thrashed a 25-year-old man, tried to take him hostage and hurled brickbats at a police party that had gone to rescue the victim.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Men Thrashed in UP After Being Mistaken as Child lifters; Mob Hurls Brickbats at Police in Bahraich
Image for representation.
Loading...

Bahraich/Bhadohi: Three people were thrashed on the suspicion of child lifting in separate incidents in parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

In one of the incidents at a Bahraich village, an irate mob thrashed a 25-year-old man, tried to take him hostage and hurled brickbats at a police party that had gone to rescue the victim following rumours of child lifting.

The incident took place at Jamvapur village under the Ramgaon police station on Monday night when Balak Ram in an inebriated condition lost his way to his residence in the adjoining village and was taken for a child lifter, SP Gaurav Grover said.

The police team reached the spot and rescued the man. When the police party was returning after rescuing him, the mob hurled brickbats at it, the SP said, adding that they also tried to capture the victim.

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured, the SP said. An attempt was also made to spread rumours linking the incident with child lifting through social media on Monday night and Tuesday morning but police found no truth in it following inquiry.

A case had been registered under Section 151 of the IPC and 21 people have been arrested so far while efforts were on to identify others in the video of the incident, the SP said. In two other incidents in the Gopiganj police station area of Bhadohi on Tuesday, two people were thrashed.

In the first incident, labourer Shiv Kumar Yadav was beaten up at Beraspur village and was handed over police, SP Ram Badan Singh said. In a similar incident, one Babbu Singh was beaten up at Sarai Jagdish when he tried to drag a seven year-old-girl, the SP said.

Police, which immediately rushed to the spot, managed to rescue Babbu Singh, who was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The SP said Yadav was a labourer, who was going towards another village, while Babbu Singh was of unsound mind.

The SP has appealed to people not to pay any heed to rumours and hand over any suspicious person to police, instead of taking the law in their hands.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram