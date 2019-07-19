Three Men Thrashed to Death Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft in Bihar

Saran, Bihar: Three men were hatched to death Friday morning by locals in the Saran district of Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft, news agency ANI reported.

Three men from a neighbouring village were caught on the pretext of stealing cattle by the locals of Baniyapur village in Saran. "They were beaten to death by the villagers in a fit of rage", the police was quoted as saying.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, 36-year-old Budhi Kumar Tripura, a suspected cattle thief was beaten to death in a a border village of Tripura's Dhalai district on July 2.

Further details awaited.