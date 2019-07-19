English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Men Thrashed to Death Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft in Bihar
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.
Photo tweeted by ANI
Saran, Bihar: Three men were hatched to death Friday morning by locals in the Saran district of Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft, news agency ANI reported.
Three men from a neighbouring village were caught on the pretext of stealing cattle by the locals of Baniyapur village in Saran. "They were beaten to death by the villagers in a fit of rage", the police was quoted as saying.
Earlier this month, 36-year-old Budhi Kumar Tripura, a suspected cattle thief was beaten to death in a a border village of Tripura's Dhalai district on July 2.
Further details awaited.
