Four Militants Gunned Down in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K's Shopian

Four unidentified militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. In the gunbattle, an Army soldier was also injured.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of the district following information about presence of militants. A police officer monitoring the operation last night said four militants of Lashkar e Mustafa which he believed is a front of LET were killed while an army trooper received a bullet wound on the foot.

One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain militants. As the joint team of forces tried go move closer, they were fired at by the hiding militants. An encounter started and early morning it intensified.

Last week, two top operatives from Jaish and LeT were killed in Rawalpora area of Shopian.