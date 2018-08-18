GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Three Militants Killed as Army foils Infiltration Bid in Kashmir

Police said the infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC in the Tangdhar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:August 18, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
Representative Picture. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three militants were killed on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Army foiled an infiltration bid, police said.

Police said the infiltration bid was foiled in the Tangdhar Sector.

"A group of infiltrating terrorists was challenged by the Army. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed. Searches are still on in the area," police said.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
