Three Militants Killed as Army foils Infiltration Bid in Kashmir
Police said the infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC in the Tangdhar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Representative Picture. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three militants were killed on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Army foiled an infiltration bid, police said.
Police said the infiltration bid was foiled in the Tangdhar Sector.
"A group of infiltrating terrorists was challenged by the Army. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed. Searches are still on in the area," police said.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
