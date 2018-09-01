GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Three Militants Killed in Encounter in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Three militants were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.

"Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in Bandipora district of north Kashmir," Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia, said.

He said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

The operation is over, the spokesman said, adding further details were awaited.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
