Three Militants Killed in Encounter in J-K's Bandipora
Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three militants were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.
"Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in Bandipora district of north Kashmir," Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia, said.
He said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.
The operation is over, the spokesman said, adding further details were awaited.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
