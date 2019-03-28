English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the Shopian district following information about presence of the ultras there.
Police and security forces have been put on an alert to look out for the assailants in Srinagar/File Photo
Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, an Army official said.
The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the district following information about presence of the ultras there, he said.
The official said three militants were killed in the operation, which was underway till last reports came in.
