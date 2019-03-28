LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Three Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the Shopian district following information about presence of the ultras there.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, an Army official said.

The security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yarwan forest area of the district following information about presence of the ultras there, he said.

The official said three militants were killed in the operation, which was underway till last reports came in.
