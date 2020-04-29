Three Militants Killed in Encounter in Shopian Region of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three militants were killed and as many security forces personnel injured in an overnight encounter between the ultras and the forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Based on an input about the presence of militants in Melhoora area of south Kashmir's district, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation, the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing gun fight, three militants were killed, the spokesman said.

The identity of the militants killed is being ascertained and their medico-legal formalities are being done, he added.

The spokesman said three security forces personnel also sustained injuries in the encounter and they were rushed to a hospital.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter, he added.

