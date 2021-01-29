News18 Logo

Three Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
1-MIN READ

Three Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Image for representation

Image for representation

Three militants were killed in the swift retaliatory action by the security forces, they said, adding that the identity of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mandoora in Tral area, following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

The encounter broke out after militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, police said.

Three militants were killed in the swift retaliatory action by the security forces, they said, adding that the identity of the slain ultras was being ascertained.


