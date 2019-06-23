Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Three Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter, which broke out early Sunday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

