Three Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian and Sopore

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian on Friday and continues for a second day. One of the neutralised militants was identified as Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo. His body was recovered and handed over to his family last night.

Killed in the encounter at Pandushan village, Zeenat Naikoo was one of the most important local militants of Jaish e Mohammad in Shopian. He played the role of local anchor to the Jaish foreign terrorists. He was involved in various incidents of violence including cop killing, firing and grenade lobbing on Shopian Police Station and Gagren Camp.

Naikoo was key actor in FIR No 281/2018 of PS Shopian on August 29, 2018. Four policemen lost their lives in this attack by Zeenat and his associates. The operation is likely to be completed in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, one militant was killed in a gunbattle that is underway in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. On specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said. The exchange of firing was going on, he said, adding that there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

With inputs from Aakash Hassan

