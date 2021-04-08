Three Militants Killed, Top Commander Trapped in J&K's Shopian Encounter; Two Soldiers Injured

Three militants were killed and two security force personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian town on Thursday evening, police said. A joint team of police, army and CRPF personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation in the locality following information about the presence of militants there.

Militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. Three militants were killed in the encounter. Their identities were unknown according to the latest reports. Police believe they have trapped the top commander of the Al-Qaeda inspired terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. “Operation is going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

In the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital. Sources said the condition of one of the soldiers is serious. Top police and army officials had rushed to the site to monitor the operation.

The operation began at 4 pm in Jan Mohalla locality and ended almost three and half hours later. The operation was still going on when reports of the casualties sustained in the gunfight were reported from that area.

Meanwhile, the joint team has been trying to save the mosque in the area, the officer said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here